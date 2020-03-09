Emma Lake snowmobile collision leaves 1 man deceased

A 48-year-old man is deceased following a snowmobile collision that occurred about five kilometres north of Emma Lake.

Prince Albert RCMP received the report at about 9:24 p.m. on Friday, that said the man was snowmobiling with a group of friends before he was separated from the rest. His friends began searching and, hours later, found his body just off of the trail.

The Lakeland Fire Department and EMS also attended the scene.

An autopsy is expected to take place in the coming days.

Separate snowmobile collision leaves 20-year-old with life-threatening injuries

A 20-year-old man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a separate snowmobile collision in Wollaston Lake.

Wollaston Lake RCMP received the report mid-afternoon on Saturday. The man was transported to a Saskatoon hospital by air ambulance.

Investigations for both of these incidents are ongoing.