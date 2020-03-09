1 deceased, 2 injured after vehicle crash near Green Lake

A 70-year-old woman is deceased and two are in hospital following a motor vehicle collision on Sunday that occurred north of Green Lake.

Green Lake RCMP received a report at about 2:15 p.m. that said a vehicle driving south tried passing a semi-tractor trailer and collided with another vehicle travelling north.

The woman driving the vehicle going south was declared deceased on scene. Her passenger, a youth, was transported to hospitals in Meadow Lake and then Saskatoon for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The 45-year-old man driving the other vehicle, the lone occupant, was also transported to Meadow Lake and then Saskatoon for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP don’t believe alcohol is a factor at this time. A news release said the visibility on the roads was poor at the time of the collision because of snow.

RCMP detachments including Green Lake, Meadow Lake and Beauval, Meadow Lake Traffic Services, an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, Meadow Lake EMS, Beauval Fire and Rescue, and Saskatchewan Coroners Service all attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.