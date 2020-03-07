Watts leads Raiders past Wheat Kings

East Division lead back to six points ahead of Sunday meeting with Winnipeg

Brayden Watts has been a handful for WHL defences this week.

The Prince Albert Raiders overage forward recorded his third two-goal game in the last five days and also had an assist on linemate Alikasei Protas’ first period marker as he helped his team pick up a 4-2 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings at Westoba Place Saturday night.

“He’s a special kid,” Raiders head coach Marc Habscheid said. “Prince Albert’s a long way from Bakersfield and he loves it here.

“Brayden went through a lot of hardship last spring (when his Vancouver Giants side lost the league final to the Raiders) and he’s been a rallying point for our team. The guys know how tough it was for him to be on the other side of that result and then he came over to the team that beat him, so he to relive those feelings over again. He knows that he has a chance to be on the right side of the ledger this year and I think that really motivates him and the guys that are around him.”

Following a 3-2 overtime setback to the Wheat Kings at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday, the Raiders had a much-improved effort according to Habscheid as they increased their lead in the East Division to six points.

“We were playing pond hockey out there last night and that doesn’t work,” Habscheid said. “We have to play together and play hard and we did a much better job tonight of filling in the holes and taking away space from them.

“It’s still not the perfect game but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Protas and Ozzy Wiesblatt had a goal and an assist each for the 36-17-6-4 Raiders, while Max Paddock turned aside 28 shots in his hometown.

Luka Burzan dished out a pair of helpers for the 35-22-4-2 Wheat Kings, who saw a four-game win streak come to an end on Saturday and don’t play again until a home meeting with the Regina Pats next Friday.

Ben McCartney and Reid Perepeluk both scored for the hosts, who received an 18-save showing from Jiri Patera.

The Raiders will have a chance to extend their East Division lead on Sunday at 5 p.m. as they’ll conclude their weekend by taking on the Winnipeg Ice.