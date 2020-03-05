Prince Albert family charged with murder in death of Humboldt man

The remains of Allan Douglas Garrioch, 20, were found on Monday

A father, step-mother and son from Prince Albert are all facing charges of first-degree murder in the death of Humboldt’s Allan Douglas Garrioch, 20.

Garrioch, who also went by the last name of Glasier, was last been seen at his Humboldt home leaving with three men unwillingly on Feb. 25.

A forensic autopsy completed Wednesday confirmed the identity of remains discovered in the R.M. of Bayne as Garrioch’s.

Tuesday evening, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit North arrested Brettin Andrew-Weilleux-Pelletier of Prince Albert.

He was charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement, break and enter and commit, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent. He made his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.

On Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., police began to chase a 2004 blue Jeep Cherokee that failed to stop. The vehicle and its occupants were confirmed to be directly involved in the alleged kidnapping and murder of Garioch.

The chase began on a gravel road south of Davis, Sask and continued west on Highway 3. It ended in Weldon, about 55 km away, when the vehicle became stuck in a ditch. The man who was driving fled from the vehicle. A 40-year-old woman was found inside.

Units from surrounding RCMP detachments kept the vehicle scene secure, while RCMP police dog services found a 42-year-old man hiding in the bush.

Steven Veilleux of Prince Albert was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement, break and enter and commit, assault with a weapon, two accounts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Jodie Lynn Veilleux, also of Prince Albert, is facing similar charges. She has not been charged with first-degree murder or indignity to a body.

Steven and Jodie are due in court on Friday at 9:30 a.m. for a first appearance.

Steven Veilleux is the father of Brettin Veilleux-Pelletier, while Jodie Lynn Veilleux is his step-mother.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two other men are also facing charges in relation to the incident.

Tristan Daniel Morrison, 21 and Joshua Domenic Canevaro, 23, both of Saskatoon, were taken into custody on Saturday but charged on Monday after the remains confirmed to belong to Garrioch were found on Monday morning.