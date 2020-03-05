Police investigation reveals nearly 400g of meth among other drugs and weapons

Two people are facing various charges in relation to a Thursday investigation by Prince Albert police’s Street Enforcement Team.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 1800 block of 18th Street West just after 8 a.m.

They seized 392g of methamphetamine, 19g of crack cocaine, small amounts of cocaine and MDMA, a sawed-off bolt action rifle, a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a break action shotgun, a BB gun, three digital scales, scoresheets and an electric money counter.

A 27-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man are facing charges.