$2 Million Student Housing Project Set to Open in Flin Flon This Fall

Steven Sukkau

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

Flin Flon will soon welcome a much-needed investment in student housing, as University College of the North (UCN) prepares to open a new $2 million residence designed to break down one of the biggest barriers to education in the North: finding a place to live.

The 30-room facility, located next to the Whitney Forum and the Northern Manitoba Mining Academy, is on track to open in late November, according to UCN officials. Backed by a partnership between Prairies Canada, the Province of Manitoba, the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund, and UCN, the project is being hailed as a game-changer for learners from across northern Manitoba and even northern Saskatchewan.

Meeting a Critical Need

Jamie Grant, Associate Vice President of Community & Industry Solutions at UCN, said student housing shortages have long limited the ability of the college to expand its programming in Flin Flon.

“One of our big barriers in Flin Flon is the lack of affordable housing for students,” Grant explained. “This is going to allow us to actually expand our programming in the Flin Flon area quite a bit. We’ll be able to offer longer-term programs and open them up to learners from across the North.”

The new residence includes 22 student suites with shared “Jack and Jill” bathrooms, plus eight executive-style rooms that can accommodate instructors or other visiting professionals. Each student room is fully furnished with a new bed, desk, television, and storage, while the building itself is equipped with modern amenities designed to foster both comfort and community.

More Than Just Housing

Beyond bedrooms, the facility will feature a recreation centre, commercial kitchen, and dining hall. These additions not only make the residence more livable, but also create new opportunities for programming.

“The commercial kitchen is a state-of-the-art facility,” Grant said. “It gives us the chance to introduce culinary training in Flin Flon, whether that’s for professional cooks, Red Seal chefs, or even recreational courses. It’s really two birds with one stone, student housing and the ability to deliver new kinds of education.”

Grant noted that the residence’s location is another key benefit. Situated right beside the Mining Academy, students will be able to walk to their classes without relying on vehicles or public transportation, an important factor for those coming from remote communities.

Expanding Workforce Development

The initiative is part of UCN’s broader push to strengthen workforce development across northern Manitoba. By making it easier for students to live and learn in Flin Flon, the institution hopes to help supply the skilled workers needed in sectors such as mining, trades, and resource development.

Grant also highlighted the community-building potential of the residence. “Not only will students have a safe, comfortable place to stay, but they’ll be able to build friendships and support networks while they’re here. That’s an important part of the learning experience, too.”

Nearing Completion

Construction of the modular facility began earlier this year, with units arriving in March. The building is now about 75 percent complete, with finishing touches such as utility hookups, sewer, water, gas, and power installation currently underway.

While the exact opening date has not yet been set, UCN is aiming for late November. Grant acknowledged that unforeseen challenges could cause minor delays but remained optimistic. “We’re hopeful that before winter really sets in, we’ll have everything hooked up and ready to go.”