One deceased and two injured after collision west of Prince Albert

One person is deceased and two people are injured after a collision Friday evening on Highway 3 west of Prince Alber

According to RCMP On Nov. 29 after 11:00 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a SUV and truck on Highway #3, 15 kilometers west of Prince Albert. The highway was blocked with traffic re-routed. The adult male driver of the truck was transported to hospital with injuries.

The 61-year-old male passenger of the SUV, from the Rosthern Detachment area, was pronounced deceased on scene. The adult female driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with injuries.

Multiple RCMP units and EMS and Fire Rescue teams were on scene.

Highway 3 is now open. According to the RCMP This investigation continues.