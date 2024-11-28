Sask Rivers board receives update on PMR projects for 2024

At the board of education’s regular meeting on Friday, Nov. 22 the new Saskatchewan Rivers board was updated on projects in the Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plan and budget.

Superintendent of facilities Mike Hurd updated trustees on projects that were completed between June and November. The list includes stage repairs at Spruce Home School, the gym floor restoration at Riverside School, and the removal of a poplar forest due to safety concerns at WJ Berezowsky School.

Several projects were completed at Carlton Comprehensive High School including replacing the main entrance door and frames, replacing northwest entry doors and frames and replacement of the wheelchair lift and new railing on the wheelchair ramp.

“(It was) just informing the board that there were some different things that we were able to take opportunities to address that we didn’t foresee when we when we started into the PMR for last year,” Sask. Rivers Education Director Neil Finch said.

“The work that Mike and his team is amazing to keep our facilities up to up to where we need to be,” he added.

According to the report, third-party playground inspections started in June and conditional roof assessments of all facilities started in July. The inspections and assessments are now complete.

The division approved the PMR Plan for the next three years at their June 17 board meeting. Projects for 2025 include the replacement of hardwood gymnasium floor at Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), the replacement of boilers at Big River School, and the replacement of the two gymnasium rooves at Carlton.

Projects for 2026-2027 include replacement of boilers at Kinistino School and Wild Rose Schools.

Among the projects slated for 2027-2028 is replacement of sprinkler systems at Big River Public School and two concurrent projects at PACI including restoration of the north parapet walls and replacement of roofing system in the original part of the school.

The maintenance funding from the PMR plan can be moved around to other projects when original ones are not completed. Money carries over if it is not used in a PMR year.

Hurd and his staff use asset management software to predict when maintenance issues might arise.

The deadline for submitting Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) plans has been moved to June 30 by the Ministry of Education.