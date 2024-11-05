Lewis would make education a priority if elected trustee in Sask Rivers

Union representative and parent Mira Lewis said she’s concerned about the state of education in Saskatchewan, and that inspired her to run for the position of trustee in Saskatchewan Rivers.

“Teachers being out on the picket line last year was really impactful for me,” said Lewis, who is a parent to a special needs student. “It showed me really that education is not a priority in Saskatchewan, and I think that education is critical. I think that school boards have a bigger role now, maybe than they would have in a place where education is a priority.”

Lewis has a neuro-divergent child and said the education system can be hard to navigate for those students and her parents. Doing so, she said, has given her plenty of experience in dealing with the school division and education officials.

“That experience has really informed what I think needs to happen in schools, what is maybe lacking, and the role that school boards have or could have,” she said.

Lewis was also employed as an advocate for workers as a national union representative for CUPE 882 during the dispute with the City of Prince Albert in 2023. She said that this experience showed that she understands both sides of the issue because she worked as a negotiator.

“I understand contracts. I understand negotiations, I understand representing people, I understand organizing. I understand community outreach,” she said.

“As a negotiator, I definitely understand both sides of the issue. I understand budgeting, (and) I understand the processes.”

Lewis said that her goals, if elected, are to ensure that schools are inclusive for everyone.

“(It’s) not just teachers, but school staff needs to be diverse,” she said. “All students need to be safe in schools. All staff need to be safe in schools. Schools need to have programs that highlight the cultures from as the students come.”

Lewis said working to make sure contract negotiations run smoothly is another priority if she is elected.

“I don’t think that teachers or any other workers that work for schools should be out on the streets over contract negotiations,” she said. “I think that issues are infinitely resolvable and they and they should be resolved. Education needs to be a priority.”

If elected, Lewis said she would advocate for more provincial election funding.

“Schools are, in my opinion, underfunded,” she said. “School staff are overworked and short staffed, so appropriate staffing is a priority for me.”

She also wants to see school boards have a more public profile.

“I think that school boards need to be accessible to parents, to the community. There needs to be open communication between them and parents,” Lewis said.

Lewis said that as a parent of child with special needs she felt her concerns fell on deaf ears. Helping parents who find themselves in similar situations would be one of her priorities.

“I know not everything is resolvable. I know not everything is fixable. I know that everybody’s needs can’t always be met, but I think there should at least be an effort, and there should at the very least, be a conversation,” Lewis said.

The Municipal and School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 13.

