Strong surprised to receive WillardAhenakew Award from SIMA

The Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards surprised Canada’s Got Talent winner Rebecca Strong with their lifetime achievement award, called the Willard Ahenakew Award, on Saturday night at the EA Rawlinson Centre.

This was one of 14 awards handed out on the evening. The event recognized the work of Indigenous artists and was hosted by the Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Association (SIMA).

Strong became emotional while accepting the award on Saturday night because it was also the first award she ever received.

“Just being recognized for my achievements in life and in music, of course, (means) a great deal to me because of how hard I’ve worked my entire life,” she said. “Having the support of just Prince Albert and Saskatchewan is insane and I feel so loved.”

SIMA Vice President Sheryl Kimbley presented Strong with the award. Kimbley has known Strong since she came to audition for Voices of the North as a five-year-old.

“Sheryl’s been a big part in my musical career,” Strong said. “Growing up, I was in all the showcases, so she’s always been someone who supported me.”

Strong was busy in the week leading up to the awards, performing at the 40th Anniversary of North East Outreach and Support Services (NEOSS) in Tisdale on Friday evening.

Strong said she supports everything she can with her talents.

“Touring has been amazing,” she said. “(I’m) thankful to Paquin (Entertainment) my booking agency, they’re amazing. They’ve been making it easy for me to manage this all and just getting to share my music and talent with more than just Saskatchewan, but like Quebec, northern Quebec and feeling welcomed with open arms by everyone.”

Strong said her life has been a whirlwind since winning Canada’s Got Talent. She reflected that not even a year ago she performed at the Prince Albert Winter Festival Tux and Toques Gala with her sister Allison Rae Strong. She had already auditioned for Canada’s Got Talent, but had to keep it a secret.

She was surprised to be honoured for a lifetime achievement award as a 21-year-old who was really just starting her career.

“That’s really insane. I haven’t even thought about it like that,” Strong said.

The first winner of the Wilfred Ahenakew Award was prominent Prince Albert citizen Lawrence Joseph who could not attend the awards this year.

Willard Ahenakew grew up on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and began working at CKBI before taking a drawing test and becoming a prominent Indigenous journalist, photographer and cartoonist. Ahenekew also organized the Saskatchewan and the National Indian Arts and Crafts Corporations.

Strong’s goal with her newfound fame and prominence is to empower Indigenous youth.

“My number one message is that the youth can do anything,” she said.

“That’s what I want to do and I’m so happy that I can be that role model for them.”

Strong also closed out the evening with a performance before the final award of the night.

Other performers on the evening included hoop dancer Terrance Littletent, comedian Don Burnstick, rapper Big Tones, JJ Lavallee, Dillon Gazandlare, The Board (the board of directors of SIMA), Sundance Glass and Melodie Gliem.

Second Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards expands to celebrate Indigenous artists

The second Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards hosted by the Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Association (SIMA) expanded their categories to 14 awards.

SIMA President Donny Parenteau said that the awards have become a greater success in their second year.

“We are just so thrilled and so honoured and (a) huge thank you to all our sponsors, the people that come out to support,” Parenteau said. “The bottom line is we couldn’t do this without all the nominations. They’re pouring in from all across Saskatchewan from the Indigenous artists, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Parenteau said they introduced the new awards because of the demand from nominators for more categories.

“There’s so many more categories, so many more people that that wanted to submit,” he explained. “The categories, there were people that were submitting in five different categories, 27 nominations that we had to knock down to five. That’s how much it’s growing and it’s going to continue to grow and we want that because that’s what it’s all about.”

The Emerging Artist of the Year award was Nigel Bell (aka Nige B), who also won the Rap/Hip Hop/Electronic Artist or Group of the Year. The winner of the Gospel Recording of the Year Award was Sundance Brass. Julianna Parenteau was also a multiple award winner taking home the new Youth Award and Female Artist of the Year.

The Song of the Year Award was presented to Sëdézë for their song “Earthside”. The Country/Roots Performer of the Year Award and Instrumentalist of the Year was JJ Lavallee. The Male Artist of the Year was Dakota Favel. The Rock/Heavy Metal/Blues Artist or Group of the Year was Lancelot Knight.

Two other new categories were the Pow Wow Drum Group of the Year, which was won by the Cree Canaries and the Indigenous Language Recording of the Year, which was presented to Leonard Adam for his recording “Grandparents”.

The Fan Choice Entertainer of the Year Award was presented to Sëdézë.

The evening was emceed by Ken Landers of Missnippi Broadcasting and Don Burnstick.

“The association is growing fantastic and we’re just looking forward to the next steps and what’s coming,” Parenteau said.