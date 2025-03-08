19-year-old charged with aggravated assault after stabbing incident

One man is facing aggravated assault charges after the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a stabbing Thursday morning.

On March 6 at approximately 9:00 a.m. police were called to the 700 block of 18th Street West for an unknown 9-1-1 call. Moments later dispatch advised two males were in an altercation and one of them had been stabbed. The suspect fled the scene.

Officers arrived at the Victoria Hospital where the victim was receiving medical care for injuries consistent with a stab wound. Through investigation, officers learned the victim and suspect were at a residence together when an argument ensued and the suspect stabbed the victim.

The suspect and victim are believed to be known to one another.

Later that day, officers located the suspect in the 700 block of 18th Street West where he was arrested without further incident.

As a result, the 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault. He appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday morning.