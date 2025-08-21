19-year old arrested in connection with two Prince Albert shootings

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two separate shootings in Prince Albert earlier this month.

Police say the arrest came on the morning of Aug. 19, when members of the Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team and patrol officers located the suspect outside a business in the 800 block of 15th Street West.

A search during the arrest turned up three grams of methamphetamine, 32 grams of cocaine, bear spray, $360 in cash, and other items investigators say are consistent with drug trafficking.

The charges stem from two incidents. The first occurred on Aug. 3, when officers were called to the 1600 block of 17th Street West. A 26-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was later treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. The suspect fled before police arrived.

Nine days later, on Aug. 12, an officer on patrol discovered a 29-year-old man lying injured in the middle of 2nd Avenue West with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The investigation led officers to a residence in the 2900 block of 1st Avenue West, where three people were taken into custody and the scene was contained with help from emergency response teams and the Saskatchewan Marshals Service. No charges were laid at that time.

Police now allege the same 19-year-old is responsible for both shootings. He faces a long list of charges, including aggravated assault, attempted murder, forcible confinement, trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000, and multiple firearms-related offences.