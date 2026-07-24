13U Royals to host Tier 4 provincials this weekend

The Prince Albert 13U Royals are looking forward to playing on home turf this weekend.

Prince Albert will host the 13U AA Tier 4 provincial championship at the Kinsmen Baseball Complex beginning on Friday.

Royals head coach Curtis Bradbury says it is always exciting to play in front of friends and family for the players.

“It’s really exciting. The opportunity came available when we were put into tier 4 initially and there was no host. We met as a parent group and decided to put our name forward as a bid to host for a number of reasons. One is just to be at home and be able to have family and friends come watch. It’s been a lot of work getting up to this point but we’re excited for tomorrow evening and getting started.”

On the Royals roster, 11 of the 12 players are in their first season at the 13U level while two players are brand new to the sport of baseball.

Despite it being a season with a lot of growing pains, Bradbury says his team has the tools for success going into provincials.

“I think we’re very well-rounded. We don’t have overly strong points, but at the same point, we don’t have an overly weak point as well. I think our pitchers throw strikes. If we’re near the zone, and again, these are kids. I understand and I preach to the kids that mistakes are going to happen in baseball. It’s just how you react to it. I think if we’re consistent throughout the weekend, we’ll be fine.”

It is the second consecutive weekend that Prince Albert has played host to a provincial championship. Last weekend, PA hosted the 11U AA Tier 6 championship with the Royals finishing in second place at Mair Park.

Bradbury says the constant hosting of provincial championships is something that the baseball community in the city is proud of.

“It speaks to the facilities. We have the Kinsmen Baseball Complex with two beautiful 13U diamonds, Andy Zwack is very well looked after, Lypchuk Field for the 15Us. We are hosting Westerns for all AA groups this year. I think that just speaks to the amount of work that board members have put in over the last 15, 20 years. It’s starting to build up and we have a really good program.”

Bradbury’s Royals are one of two Prince Albert 13U teams in provincial action this weekend. The other team, coached by Tommy Hurd, will compete at Tier 1 provincials in Humboldt.

Hurd’s Royals open the tournament against the Weyburn Beavers on Friday at 2 p.m. They will also face the Saskatoon Avalanche and Nipawin Giants in Pool A.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca