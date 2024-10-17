13th Job and Career fair held in Prince Albert

Daily Herald Contributor

The 13th annual Opening Doors to Tomorrow Job and Career Fair was held at the Art Hauser Centre on Wednesday.

The annual event is put together to provide an opportunity for students between Grade 9-12 to come and check out some post secondary educational and employment opportunities.

This year’s fair witnessed the participation of 74 displayers and about 3,000 students coming in to inquire about educational and employment opportunities.

“The employment opportunities especially here in the City of Prince Albert has certainly increased with the infrastructures that are being built,” Patricia Bibby, Chairperson Opening Doors to Tomorrow said. “They are looking for labours, they are looking for all sort of individuals and we are hoping that we,not only provide opportunities for our students to see what is out there for them for education and for jobs but also to help fill some of these positions that are open for employment in our community.”

Students that have the plan of furthering their studies also had tertiary Institutions such as Universities, Colleges and Technical Trade Schools all represented at the fair. The students were able to speak to each of them and ask questions in safe and comfortable environments.

“I will encourage those who could not attend to try and attend next years fair, I hope they will be pleasantly surprised,” Bibby said.

The organizations and institutions that took part in the fair said it was a good experience.

“This career fair is a great opportunity to help students in Grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 to try and choose a career path,” Wayne Nogier. CEO at Mont St Joseph Home said. “Lots of these kids today don’t really know where they want to go or what they want to do, so opportunities like these when they come up we want to participate because finding good people to do the work that we want them to do is important to us. I also think its important to the health of the community. Getting kids on the right path early is a good thing and we want to be part of that.”

“We are here and we have had a whole bunch of kids from the surrounding high schools come through,” said Parkland Ambulance Advanced Care Paramedic Seth Helm. “We’re just here talking about what we do and how we do. We are showing the kids some of the equipments that we use and the supplies that we use and hopefully get them interested in becoming a paramedic.”

This fair is made possible by the partnership of the the Prince Albert Catholic School Division, Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, Saskatchewan Health Authority, Prince Albert Community Futures and Saskatchewan Polytechnic.