120 Jasper households displaced by wildfire may not get interim housing this spring

Jasper’s interim housing has housed 72 displaced households as of March 15 and is expected to ultimately accommodate between 320 and 360.

That still leaves around 120 households still on the waitlist due to the demand and availability of the inventory, according to the Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre (JRCC).

“Unfortunately, there remain a number of households that we have informed this week that they are unlikely to receive an offer of housing this spring,” Michael Fark, municipal director of recovery, told council on Tuesday (March 18). “Having said that, as the JRCC, we are continuing to explore options to bring additional units.”

Should the ongoing initiatives yield more housing units, the JRCC will make offers to households still on the waitlist, following the prioritization matrix.

Parks Canada is providing 100 duplex trailers and 120 dorm-style units for a total of 320 units to house residents displaced by the 2024 wildfire, which destroyed nearly a third of the town, including over 800 housing units.

The duplex trailers have been placed on the four serviced parcels within the townsite. Some of these trailers, along with the dorm-style units, will be at Marmot Meadows, adjacent to Whistlers Campground south of town.

Fark reported they will reach full occupancy of all units mobilized so far by early May, and occupancy at Marmot Meadows will begin April 1. Some additional housing units will be coming in May and June.

Parks Canada has also reserved 71 seasonal campsites from May 7 to Oct. 13 for those affected by last year’s wildfire. Residents who are interested can apply online.

Coun. Rico Damota asked if there was an opportunity for displaced residents to live in recreational vehicles within town this summer.

CAO Bill Given replied that on-street parking would be difficult to enforce since the municipality would have to distinguish between residents’ and visitor vehicles. In addition, living in RVs on vacant lots would require permitting, and administration could look at RVs staying at undamaged properties.

Rebuild progress

Fark reported 99 per cent of demolition permits for fire-damaged sites have been issued, and Parks Canada remains in contact with the remaining leaseholders to assist with permitting.

Debris has been removed at more than half of these fire-damaged lots.

“We remain more or less on schedule for the debris removal to be complete in May,” Fark said. “There may be a few properties that trail slightly beyond that but nothing substantive.”

While the post-debris removal sampling process occurs, lessees can submit development permit applications for review and approval, but building permits cannot be issued until the demolition close-out permit is finalized.

Fark highlighted how there had been 200 per-application meetings for development permits since October as well as 1,300 phone calls and emails.

As well, 17 new planning staff have been added to Parks Canada’s department since July, and 78 development permits have been issued since August, with a number of those fire-related permits.

Coun. Scott Wilson said he was happy to see debris clean-up get prioritized but still had concerns about the permitting process.

“It’s already two months out from a variance request response,” Wilson said. “[I’m] still very concerned that we don’t have the capacity to deal with the influx of permits coming in [the] spring.”

Fark replied the Municipality of Jasper’s (MoJ) new urban design and standards department is working with Parks Canada to set service standards around timelines and expectations, and they were looking to mobilize as much capacity as possible to address the permits.

Beth Sanders, director of urban design and standards, noted that Parks Canada would aim to review an application within 20 business days to ensure an application is complete and take another 20 business days to decide on the application itself.

“My understanding is the most important thing an applicant can do is make sure that the application that they send into Parks is complete, and all applicants can meet with MoJ staff,” Sanders said.

Coun. Helen Kelleher-Empey asked if the two gas stations that were destroyed last summer would be rebuilt in time for the summer tourism season or if there would be temporary pop-up gas stations available.

“The four gas stations were so busy, and the two that we have remaining are right in the centre of town,” Kelleher-Empey said.

Fark replied there were specific regulations around fuel stations, and the fuel tanks at the damaged sites would likely have to be excavated and replaced. He also noted the leaseholders have not brought forward any permit applications that could meet the timeline for reopening this summer.

“Similarly, temporary fuel stations would be very, very difficult to accommodate and to meet the regulations around that,” he added. “So, the unfortunate answer to your question is we are likely contained to the two fuel stations that remain in town as being what will be available for the summer season.”