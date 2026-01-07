10th Songwriters and Poetry Open Mic Night shows success of the concept

Michael Oleksyn

Daily Herald

In the summer of 2023, some local artists started a Songwriters and Poetry Open Mic Night at the Rock Trout on Central Avenue.

With the 10th version approaching, organizers Stephanie Wilkinson and Laura Marshall are seeing the fruits of their labours.

“It’s just a great way to get all the creative people in Prince Albert’s surrounding area out to showcase their work,” Wilkinson said.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan.10 with doors at 7 p.m. and poetry and music starting at 7:30 p.m. This will be the 10th such open mic night. Participants can sign up upon arrival.

Wilkinson said the event has been great for the artists.

“We encourage all songwriters and poets to come on out and get up on stage and showcase their work,” she explained.

“It’s a very open and friendly environment (with) no judgment. We are all up and coming beginners. It’s just like a safe space to showcase your work, and it’s just always a cool, friendly atmosphere and vibe.”

Wilkinson said admission is by donation with food and drink on site. The show is for all ages.

“Another exciting thing that we’re implementing is to encourage people to come out and get up on stage,” Wilkinson said. “We’ve launched a prize draw, so with each open mic performance, you get an entry into a local prize package.

Some of the prizes include a recording session at Nostalgic Studios, a gift card to Mosaic Music, a gift card to Funky Fresh Cafe and Bistro, as well as Mr. Mike’s, among

“That’s kind of what we’ve implemented to get more folks out. We’ll have a prize draw at the end of the year because we usually have our open mic in winter, spring, summer, and fall,” she said.

Wilkinson also encourages people to join their Facebook group called PA and Area Songwriters Community.

“That’s where you’ll see all of our upcoming events,” Wilkinson said.

She said they are very excited for the 10th event on Saturday,

“There’s so much talent in Prince Albert area,” Wilkinson said. “It’s just a great way to showcase that because there aren’t many opportunities for up-and-coming musicians and artists and poets to showcase their work.”

She said each of the 10 Open Mic Nights has had a great turnout, and that’s made the decision to host successive events a lot simpler.

“It is great. Word of mouth also helps. We have people who come out and then they tell their friends in the artist community,” Wilkinson said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca