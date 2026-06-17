Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders kicked off the 2026 CFL season in dramatic fashion with a comeback win over the B.C. Lions.

And while the Green and White admittedly weren’t perfect in the 31-27 victory on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium, there’s lots to like about the team who enters the season with expectations as large as last year.

Here are the top 10 takeaways from Saskatchewan’s Week 2 performance:

10 Thoughts:

1 – Trevor Harris told reporters after the game that he didn’t even watch Saskatchewan’s championship banner unveiling because he was too busy getting ready for the game. Well, that certainly paid off as the Grey Cup MVP got off to a scoring start with two touchdown drives capped off by consecutive touchdown passes to Samuel Emilus. Fast starts and strong finishes, while dealing with whatever happens in the middle of a game, is a strong strategy to winning football because, as Harris also mentioned post-game, you’ll never play perfect football.

2 – The Roughriders controlled much of the game on Saturday, but when Nathan Rourke is the opposing quarterback, you can never get too comfortable. After the Roughriders squandered their 14-point lead, Rourke put the Lions ahead by three points before yet another surgical drive by Harris capped off by a third touchdown pass to Emilus, which ate up more than two minutes and gave Rourke just 42 seconds to try and mount a comeback of his own, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

3 – Saskatchewan’s receivers were a big reason the team won as Emilus (91 yards), Kian Schaffer-Baker (165 yards), KeeSean Johnson (131 yards), Jaylen Johnson (19 yards) and Dhel Duncan-Busby (11 yards) all made key catches at key times. Harris was on the money with many of his throws, completing 30 of 36 for 417 yards, but the receivers need to make the tough catches and they did so on Saturday night. That bodes well for this team in 2026 if they can all stay healthy.

4 – On that note, health can sometimes make or break a season especially at certain positions. But depth and preparation can help ease that pain and the Roughriders showed that cliché “next-man-up mentality” on Saturday with Canadians Nelson Lokombo and Jaxon Ford stepping up for halfback Rolan Milligan Jr., who was injured in the first half.

5 – Milligan’s injury was too serious for him to return, and it appears he could miss next week’s game, but some kudos does have to be given to those who battled through injuries, including KeeSean Johnson and right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick, who both appeared to injure themselves on Saturday before returning to action. That’s also what it takes to win.

6 – Running back A.J. Ouellette had a solid game, with 69 yards on 15 carries, but two plays of his on Saskatchewan’s final drive helped secure the win. First, he drew a pass interference call, which had to be challenged by Saskatchewan, before throwing an absolute massive pass-protection block on Harris’ final touchdown throw to Emilus. Without those two plays, we might have a different outcome.

7 – After starting in the Grey Cup and making plays when his number was called last season, Antoine Brooks Jr. is primed for a breakout season. And it just goes to show patience pays off. The 27-year-old, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, spent the 2024 season on Saskatchewan’s practice roster before earning more playing time last season as he had 21 tackles in nine games. After his 13-tackle performance on Saturday, you can sort of see why the Roughriders were comfortable in letting C.J. Reavis go in free agency.

8 – Saskatchewan’s pass rush was somewhat disruptive on Saturday with typically only four going after the quarterback. And two of those rushers got home as first-year Riders James Vaughters and Desmond Evans each sacked Rourke. The defensive line underwent change this off-season but it appears the Roughriders have found effective replacements.

9 – The all-star secondary remained unchanged from last season, although the Roughriders missed Milligan for much of Saturday’s game with an injury. And while the game came down to the last minute, you have to think a few missed interceptions, including what would have been a pick-six by Tevaughn Campbell near the end of the first half, could have completely changed the trajectory of the game.

10 – What’s so hard about grilling and drinking in a parking lot while socializing with friends? Clearly nothing. Roughrider fans didn’t need an instructional manual on how to tailgate, as fans gathered in the parking lot outside Mosaic Stadium for pre-game festivities for the first time ever — officially anyway. On a brief pre-game stroll through, it felt, looked and smelled as it should. And it should only increase in popularity from here — at least for the summer games.

tshire@postmedia.com