$1.6M upgrades underway on Highway 23 near Bjorkdale

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

BJORKDALE — The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways has invested $1.6 million in a micro-surfacing project to improve a 30-kilometre stretch of Highway 23 between Crooked River and Chelan.

The project began Aug. 28 and is expected to be finished Sept. 7, weather permitting.

Micro-surfacing is a process that places crushed gravel, liquid asphalt and other additives on the highway to improve the driving surface and extend the pavement’s service life.

Motorists are urged to slow down, follow signage and obey flag persons when approaching construction zones to help ensure both their own safety and the safety of highway workers.

The Ministry of Highways said, “Work zones may include temporary speed reductions, even when workers are not present. These limits protect drivers from hazards such as sharp pavement drop-offs, lane closures or loose gravel.”

Details about key highway projects throughout Saskatchewan are available on the Govenment of Saskatchewan website.

Motorists are also encouraged to check the Highway Hotline before travelling, as the provincial road information service provides updates on construction, ferry crossings, closures and wildfire-related incidents.